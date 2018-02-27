Fox News wins appeal over sharing of clips

A federal appeals court on Tuesday said a media monitoring service violated Fox News Channel’s rights by broadly redistributing its programming to viewers interested in locating clips by topic and date.

In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled against TVEyes Inc, which records and indexes news from more than 1,400 TV and radio stations, saying its service was not a “fair use” of Fox’s copyrighted programming.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HPGPEj