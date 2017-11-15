FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's TVO says wins another partial award in Olkiluoto arbitration
Sections
Featured
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Special Report
Lead poisoning in America
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Trump's coal push loses power as U.S. goes green
Breakingviews
Trump's coal push loses power as U.S. goes green
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2017 / 8:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Finland's TVO says wins another partial award in Olkiluoto arbitration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said on Wednesday it won a third favourable partial award in its arbitration proceeding with the Areva-Siemens consortium related to delays at its Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor project.

TVO and plant supplier Areva-Siemens claim billions of euros from each other.

“The arbitration proceeding is still ongoing and it now proceeds towards the final award, in which the Tribunal will decide on the liabilities of the parties to pay compensation,” TVO said, adding that it believes the balance of the claims was in its favour. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.