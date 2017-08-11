FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's TVS Motor Q1 profit up nearly 7 pct, misses estimates
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 11, 2017 / 9:08 AM / in 2 months

India's TVS Motor Q1 profit up nearly 7 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - India’s TVS Motor Co Ltd posted a nearly 7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, missing analysts’ estimates.

Profit came in at 1.29 billion rupees ($20.09 million) in the first quarter ended June 30, compared with 1.21 billion rupees a year ago, the two-wheeler manufacturer said. bit.ly/2voZVNs

However, profit came in lower than analysts’ estimate of 1.69 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Profit included provision of 165 million rupees which was offered to dealers as additional discount to clear out inventory before the launch of a nation-wide tax on July 1.

The company’s total two-wheeler sales, which included exports, rose by 12 percent to 785,000 vehicles.

$1 = 64.2075 Indian rupees Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.