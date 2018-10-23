India's TVS Motor Q2 profit drops on higher commodity prices

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Auto manufacturer TVS Motor Co Ltd posted about 1 percent fall in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, dented by higher commodity prices.

Profit came in at 2.11 billion rupees ($28.64 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 2.13 billion rupees a year ago, beating analysts' estimates of 2.10 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data. bit.ly/2AoVXXH

The cost of materials consumed in the Sept quarter surged 20.1 pct to 36.96 billion rupees.

The manufacturer of two- and three-wheeler vehicles sold about 1.1 million vehicles during the quarter, leading to a 22.8 percent rise in revenue from operations.