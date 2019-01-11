Fox says no plans to bid for sports networks Disney may sell

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox said here on Friday it does not plan to bid for any of the regional sports networks that Walt Disney Co may sell to win U.S. Justice Department's approval for its purchase of Fox's film and TV assets.

Fox Chairman Lachlan Murdoch said in November it was still an “open question” whether the company will buy back the regional sports networks it sold to entertainment company Walt Disney Co in July as part of the $71 billion deal. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)