Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10

May 30 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will hold a special meeting on July 10th for its stockholders to vote on a proposed merger with Walt Disney Co, the company said on Wednesday.

The Fox board also recommended backing the deal but said that it was aware of Comcast Corp’s moves to make an offer for the company.

Comcast said last week it was preparing a higher, all-cash offer for most of the media assets of Fox, but sources say it will only proceed if a federal judge next month allows AT&T Inc’s planned $85-billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc . (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)