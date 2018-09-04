FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 5:51 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Twitter chief executive to defend company before Congress

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey will tell Congress on Wednesday the company “does not use political ideology to make any decisions.”

Dorsey will testify before the U.S. House of Representatives’ Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday after Republicans raised concerns about how the social media platform polices content.

“From a simple business perspective and to serve the public conversation, Twitter is incentivized to keep all voices on the platform,” said Dorsey’s written testimony, which was made public on Tuesday. He added that a recent company review shows “no statistically significant difference” between how often tweets by Republican and Democratic members of Congress are viewed by Twitter users. (Reporting by David Shepardsonl; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

