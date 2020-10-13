Washington state seeks $100,000 from Twitter for campaign finance violations

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc will pay $100,000 for failing to meet Washington state’s disclosure laws over payments related to multiple political ads that were posted on its platform since 2012, the state’s attorney general said on Tuesday.

The company failed to maintain the required records for at least 38 Washington candidates and committees that reported paying $194,550 for political advertising on Twitter, the attorney general’s office said, citing a judgment filed at King County Superior Court.

“We ended all political advertising in November 2019 in line with our belief that the reach of political speech should be earned and not bought,” a Twitter spokesperson said.

“This resolution is reflective of our commitment to transparency and accountability.”