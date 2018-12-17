CORRECTED-Twitter warns of suspicious traffic coming from China, Saudi Arabia

(Corrects to show Twitter saying suspicious traffic appears to be coming from China and Saudi Arabia, not China and Russia)

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Suspicious traffic to a Twitter Inc user forum appears to be part of a government-backed activity coming from China and Saudi Arabia, a Twitter spokesman told Reuters via email on Monday.

The company does not know the reason for the activity, but notified users earlier on Monday out of an abundance of caution, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Jim Finkle in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)