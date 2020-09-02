Market News
September 2, 2020 / 11:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Twitter account of India PM Modi's personal website apparently hacked

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Modi throughout story and name of his account in second paragraph)

BENGALURU, Sept 3 (Reuters) - A Twitter account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website appeared to be hacked early on Thursday with a series of tweets requesting its followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency, which was subsequently taken down.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. Modi’s office also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the tweets posted on the account narendramodi_in. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below