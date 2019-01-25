Irish data protection body says it is investigating Twitter GDPR breach

DUBLIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Ireland’s Data Protection Commission is investigating Twitter’s compliance with GDPR obligations to implement measures to ensure the safety and safeguarding of the personal data it processes, the commission said on Friday.

“The DPC has this week opened a new statutory inquiry into the latest data breach it received from Twitter on 8 January, 2019,” said the commission in a statement posted on its website.

“This inquiry will examine a discreet issue relating to Twitter’s compliance with Article 33 of the GDPR.”

Article 33 of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation states that a personal data breach must be referred to the commissioner within 72 hours after becoming aware of it, and sets out the amount and type of information that must be supplied with the notification. (Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Toby Chopra)