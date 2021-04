FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo is seen outside the company headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Thursday it was in the process of identifying a new independent director for its board.

The company also said board member Jesse Cohn, who is also hedge fund Elliott Management’s head of U.S. equity activism, will be nominated for re-election as a class II director.