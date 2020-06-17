Company News
June 17, 2020 / 5:59 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Twitter tests new voice tweeting feature

June 17 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it is testing a new feature that will allow users to tweet using their voice, capturing up to 140 seconds of audio in a single tweet.

The feature will be available to a limited number of users on Apple's iOS platform for now and be rolled out for more iOS users in the coming weeks, the micro-blogging platform said in a blog post here

Twitter said users will be able to create a voice tweet using a new “wavelengths” icon on the Tweet composer screen.

Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

