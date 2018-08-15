Twitter bans Alex Jones from tweeting for seven days

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc has banned U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from tweeting for seven days, saying one of his tweets violated its content policy.

The microblogging site has not suspended his account, but has asked Jones to delete the tweet.

As per Twitter’s policy, while Jones can browse and send direct messages to his followers, he would not be able to tweet, retweet, or like.

Last week, major tech companies including Apple, Alphabet’s YouTube, and Facebook took down podcasts and channels from the Infowars author, saying he broke community standards.