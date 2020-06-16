IN BRIEF: Twitter hires former top FBI lawyer Jim Baker as deputy GC

Twitter Inc has hired Jim Baker, who formerly served as general counsel at the Federal Bureau of Investigation for four years until January 2018, as deputy general counsel.

Baker, who has also held various roles at the Department of Justice including as counsel for intelligence policy, joins Twitter, which was recently in the spotlight when President Donald Trump signed an executive order on social media companies after he had attacked the company for tagging some of his tweets with a warning that prompted users to fact-check the posts.

