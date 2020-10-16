UPDATE 1-Twitter down for many users due to change in internal systems

(Adds update from Twitter)

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Thursday its social networking site was down for many users due to an inadvertent change it had made to its internal systems but the platform seemed to be returning to normal after about an hour and half of outage.

The company said status.twitterstat.us that the site should be working for everyone within the next few hours and that it did not have any evidence of a security breach or a hack.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed here more than 55,000 users were facing issues with Twitter.

In July, Twitter had reported a breach where hackers accessed its internal systems to hijack some of the platform’s top voices, including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, and used them to solicit digital currency. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)