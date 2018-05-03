FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 8:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Twitter says glitch exposed 'substantial' number of users' passwords

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc urged its more than 330 million users to change their passwords after a glitch exposed some in plain text on its internal computer network.

The social network said an internal investigation had found no indication passwords were stolen or misused by insiders, but that it urged all users to consider changing their passwords “out of an abundance of caution.”

The blog did not say how many passwords were affected.

Reporting by Jim Finkle in Toronto Editing by Susan Thomas

