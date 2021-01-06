Twitter restricting engagement in response to ongoing situation at U.S. Capitol

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said it would take action against tweets that call for threats and violence, as hundreds of protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

"... we have been significantly restricting engagement with Tweets labeled under our Civic Integrity Policy due to the risk of violence. This means these labeled Tweets will not be able to be replied to, Retweeted, or liked," the company said. (bit.ly/3ngV1JP) (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)