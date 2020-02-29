Elliott Management founder seeks to remove Twitter CEO - CNBC

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp’s founder, Paul Singer, is seeking to remove Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, CNBC reported on Friday citing a person familiar with the matter.

Elliott is pushing for Dorsey's removal in part because his attention is split between running both Twitter and payments processor Square Inc, and his desire to move to Africa, the report said here

Twitter declined to comment.

Elliott did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)