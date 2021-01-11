Twitter shares slump 8% in Germany after Trump account suspension

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Twitter’s German-listed shares slumped 8% on the first trading day after it permanently suspended U.S. President Donald Trump’s account late on Friday.

The company said suspension of Trump’s account, which had more than 88 million followers, was due to the risk of further violence, following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday..

The social media firm’s U.S.-listed shares were also off 8% in thin premarket trading on Monday morning. (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan Editing by Rachel Armstrong)