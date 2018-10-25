Trademark lawsuit against Twitter over hacked account dismissed

A federal judge in San Jose has dismissed a lawsuit by Florida internet marketing firm Worldwide Media accusing Twitter of aiding trademark infringement by failing to stop hackers who stole the company’s Twitter account and used it to impersonate the firm.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Virginia DeMarchi said Worldwide did not show that Twitter knew hackers had infringed Worldwide’s trademark rights after they gained control of the account.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2O6x9a9