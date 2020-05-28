Company News
May 28, 2020 / 12:36 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Facebook's Zuckerberg says government censoring social media not the 'right reflex'

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats against social media companies, said on Wednesday censoring a platform would not be the “right reflex” for a government worried about censorship.

“I’ll have to understand what they actually would intend to do, but in general I think a government choosing to censor a platform because they’re worried about censorship doesn’t exactly strike me as the right reflex there,” Zuckerberg said in an interview with Fox News Channel.

Fox played only a brief clip of the interview and said it would be aired in full on Thursday. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham Editing by Eric Beech)

