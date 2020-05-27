Company News
May 27, 2020 / 11:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump threatens to regulate or shut down social media companies

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to regulate or shut down social media companies, one day after Twitter Inc for the first time added a warning to some of his tweets prompting readers to fact check the president’s claims.

Trump, without offering any evidence, reiterated his accusations of political bias by such technology platforms in a pair of early morning posts on Twitter, saying: “Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.”

He added: “Clean up your act, NOW!!!!” (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Toby Chopra)

