May 26, 2020 / 9:56 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Twitter places fact-check notification on Trump tweet about mail-in ballots

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26 (Reuters) - Twitter on Tuesday placed a notification fact-checking tweets sent by President Donald Trump claiming that mail-in ballots will be “substantially fraudulent” and result in a “rigged election.”

The notification, which displays a blue exclamation mark underneath the tweets, prompts readers to “get the facts about mail-in ballots” and directs them to a page with news articles and information from fact checkers debunking the claim. (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Leslie AdlerEditing by Leslie AdlerEditing by Leslie Adler)

