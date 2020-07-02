Company News
Twitter removes image tweet by Trump over copyright complaint

July 1 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc has taken down an image tweet by the U.S. President Donald Trump on June 30, in response to a report from a copyright holder.

Twitter now displays the message “This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder,” in place of the tweet.

News website Axios reported that the tweet was removed after a copyright complaint from the New York Times, which owns the rights to the photo. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

