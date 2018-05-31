Twitter defeats TWiT trademark lawsuit

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit in which the audio and video content platform TWiT LLC accused Twitter Inc of trademark infringement and breach of contract, following a breakdown of a decade-long “coexistence” agreement between the companies.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco found no evidence Twitter agreed to never offer audio or video content under its own brand.

