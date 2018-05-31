FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 9:55 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Twitter defeats TWiT trademark lawsuit

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit in which the audio and video content platform TWiT LLC accused Twitter Inc of trademark infringement and breach of contract, following a breakdown of a decade-long “coexistence” agreement between the companies.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco found no evidence Twitter agreed to never offer audio or video content under its own brand.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2smK7sq

