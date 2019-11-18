Financials
November 18, 2019

Tyro Payments seeks to raise up to $173 mln in Australia IPO

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australia’s Tyro Payments filed a prospectus on Monday for a domestic initial public offering (IPO) that could raise as much as A$252.7 million ($173.23 million).

The payments services provider has set an indicative price range of A$2.50 to A$2.75 per share, according to the prospectus filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

Reuters had reported the company’s plan to list in Australia in October. ($1 = 1.4588 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

