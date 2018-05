May 15 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc said on Tuesday it would buy the poultry rendering and blending assets of American Proteins Inc and AMPRO Products Inc for about $850 million, as the company looks to recycle more animal products to use in feed and pet food.

Tyson, the No. 1 U.S. meat processor, said it expects its new business to generate adjusted net sales of more than $550 million over the next year. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)