U.S. says Tyson poultry pleads guilty over Missouri spill, to pay $2 mln

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc’s poultry unit on Wednesday pleaded guilty in federal court to two criminal charges stemming from discharged feed supplement at a company facility in Missouri, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Tyson Poultry Inc had been charged with violating the Clean Water Act and agreed to pay a $2 million criminal fine, serve two years of probation and pay $500,000 to help clean up affected waters, the department said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)