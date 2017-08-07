FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tyson Foods posts 7.6 pct drop in quarterly profit
August 7, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 5 days ago

Tyson Foods posts 7.6 pct drop in quarterly profit

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc, the No. 1 U.S. meat processor, reported a 7.6 percent drop in quarterly profit, as the company spent more on marketing and promotions in its chicken business.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $447 million, or $1.21 per share, in the third quarter ended July 1, from $484 million, or $1.25 per share, a year earlier.

However, sales rose to $9.85 billion from $9.40 billion a year earlier, increasing only for the third time in two years.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

