Tyson Foods appoints executive Dean Banks as CEO

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc on Monday named President Dean Banks as its next chief executive officer to replace Noel White at time when the company is navigating unprecedented production challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dean will take over from White in October, with White assuming the role of executive vice chairman.

The biggest U.S. meat processor’s sales fell to $10.02 billion from $10.89 billion, in the third quarter ended June 27. Analysts had expected revenue of $10.56 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.