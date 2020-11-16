Tyson Foods beats sales estimates

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc beat quarterly sales estimates on Monday, as the largest U.S. meat processor benefited from consumers buying more of its beef and pork products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tyson’s sales rose to $11.46 billion from $10.88 billion in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 3. Analysts on average had expected sales of $11.01 billion, Refinitiv data showed. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Maju Samuel)