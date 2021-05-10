Tyson Foods beats sales estimates

May 10 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc beat second-quarter revenue estimates on Monday, as the largest U.S. meat processor benefited from strong demand for its chicken products from reopened restaurants and hotels across the country.

Sales rose to $11.30 billion from $10.89 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting sales of $11.19 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)