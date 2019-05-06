Company News


Tyson Foods quarterly sales beat estimates

May 6 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly sales on Monday, powered by higher beef sales.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $426 million, or $1.17 per share, in the second quarter ended March 3, from $315 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 6.9 percent to $10.44 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $10.29 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

