Agriculture
February 7, 2019 / 12:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tyson Foods quarterly sales miss estimates on lower pork sales

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Largest U.S. meat processor Tyson Foods Inc reported first-quarter sales that missed Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as sales of pork products fell due to lower average sales prices.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $551 million, or $1.50 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 29, from $1.63 billion, or $4.40 per share, a year earlier, when it received a one-time tax benefit.

Sales fell 0.3 percent to $10.19 billion, missing analysts’ average expectation of $10.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Jaslein Mahil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

