Tyson Foods quarterly sales misses estimates

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc missed analysts’ estimates for quarterly sales on Thursday, hurt by lower shipments of beef products due to a fire at its Kansas plant in August.

Net income attributable to Tyson rose to $557 million, or $1.52 per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 28, from $551 million, or $1.50 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $10.82 billion from $10.19 billion, but fell short of analysts’ estimates of $11.04 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)