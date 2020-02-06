Agriculture
February 6, 2020 / 12:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tyson Foods quarterly sales misses estimates

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc missed analysts’ estimates for quarterly sales on Thursday, hurt by lower shipments of beef products due to a fire at its Kansas plant in August.

Net income attributable to Tyson rose to $557 million, or $1.52 per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 28, from $551 million, or $1.50 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $10.82 billion from $10.19 billion, but fell short of analysts’ estimates of $11.04 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below