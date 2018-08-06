FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2018 / 11:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Tyson sales miss estimates on lower beef, pork prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Monday, as the No. 1 U.S. meat processor was hit by lower beef and pork prices.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $541 million, or $1.47 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30, from $447 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company said sales rose 2 percent to $10.05 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $10.28 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

