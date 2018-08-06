UPDATE 1-Tyson beats profit estimates as cattle prices fall

(Adds details on beef business, share price)

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc, the No. 1 U.S. meat processor, topped analysts’ quarterly profit estimates on Monday, as lower cattle costs helped offset the impact of falling beef and pork prices in the United States.

Shares of the maker of Ball Park hotdogs and Jimmy Dean sausages rose 2.2 percent to $59 in premarket trading.

Falling feed costs have encouraged livestock farmers to increase herd size and raise heavier animals, lowering prices for meat processors such as Tyson.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $541 million, or $1.47 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30, from $447 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.50 per share.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company said sales rose 2 percent to $10.05 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.40 per share and revenue of $10.28 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating income in the company’s beef business, its largest segment, more than doubled to $318 million in the quarter. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)