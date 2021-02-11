Production shutdown, weak restaurant orders hit meat producer Tyson's sales

FILE PHOTO: Fog shrouds the Tyson slaughterhouse in Burbank, Washington December 26, 2013. Picture taken December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ross Courtney/File Photo

(Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc missed Wall Street estimates for first-quarter sales on Thursday, squeezed by production disruptions and weak demand for its hotdogs and sausages from restaurants and hotels during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The maker of Ball Park hotdogs and Jimmy Dean sausages also said it would incur about $440 million of pandemic-related costs in fiscal 2021, warning that certain expenses could become permanent.

Overall sales fell about 3% to $10.46 billion in the quarter, missing a Refinitiv IBES estimate of $10.84 billion.

Pork unit sales were hit as the largest U.S. meat processor idled an Iowa plant for three weeks due to a mechanical malfunction, while volumes at its chicken and beef unit took a knock from the pandemic.

Net income attributable to Tyson fell nearly 8% to $467 million, or $1.28 per share, in the three months ended Jan. 2.

Excluding items, it earned $1.94 per share, handily beating expectations of $1.49, as higher prices for its pork and chicken products cushioned the impact from lower sales.