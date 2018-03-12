U.S. Steel raises 2018 earnings forecast on tariff bump

March 12 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp raised its yearly earnings forecast on Monday, as the biggest U.S. steel maker looks to benefit from President Donald Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

U.S. Steel expects net earnings of $885 million for 2018, compared with a prior forecast of about $685 million.

The company said earnings would be boosted by the restart of one blast furnace and the steel-making facilities at Granite City Works. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)