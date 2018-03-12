FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 12, 2018 / 8:41 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

U.S. Steel raises 2018 earnings forecast on tariff bump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp raised its yearly earnings forecast on Monday, as the biggest U.S. steel maker looks to benefit from President Donald Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

U.S. Steel expects net earnings of $885 million for 2018, compared with a prior forecast of about $685 million.

The company said earnings would be boosted by the restart of one blast furnace and the steel-making facilities at Granite City Works. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.