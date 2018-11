Nov 1 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp’s reported a quarterly profit on Thursday that nearly doubled as steel prices got a boost from the Trump administration’s hefty tariffs.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $291 million, or $1.62 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $147 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.73 billion from $3.25 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)