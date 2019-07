BRATISLAVA, July 19 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp’s factory in Slovakia will lay off 2,500 people, or around a fifth of its workforce, by the end of 2021 to deal with a difficult steel market, the company said on Friday.

“We are taking this decision after careful consideration that we have to do it to protect our business and remain competitive,” U.S. Steel Kosice’s president James Bruno said in a statement. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jan Harvey)