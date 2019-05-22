United CEO promises to rebook passengers concerned about 737 MAX

CHICAGO, May 22 (Reuters) - United Airlines Chief Executive Oscar Munoz promised on Wednesday to rebook any passengers concerned about flying Boeing Co’s 737 MAX jets once regulators deem the aircraft safe to fly again.

“We will make it very transparent that you are on that type of aircraft and if people need any kind of adjustments we will absolutely rebook them in any way shape or form,” Munoz told reporters after the airline’s annual shareholders’ meeting.

Munoz said the flying public’s perception of the 737 MAX jets’ safety will be critical to the airline’s strategy on when and how it returns its 14 grounded aircraft to service, noting that U.S. Federal Aviation Administration approval will only be the first step of the process.

The No. 3 U.S. airline by passenger traffic trades under parent company United Continental Holding. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)