FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 12, 2018 / 12:35 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Nothing suspicious found on U.S.-bound plane after security scare, Irish police say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 12 (Reuters) - A United Airlines plane that was diverted to Ireland’s Shannon Airport on Monday after a security alert has been returned to the airline after nothing suspicious was found on board, the Irish police said.

A message found on the plane referred to a bomb, a source with knowledge of the investigation told Reuters. The United jet landed once it had jettisoned some of the fuel loaded for Rome-Chicago flight.

“Searches have been completed and the plane had been handed back to the airline,” a police spokesman said on Tuesday. “Nothing was found.” (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.