Nothing suspicious found on U.S.-bound plane after security scare, Irish police say

DUBLIN, June 12 (Reuters) - A United Airlines plane that was diverted to Ireland’s Shannon Airport on Monday after a security alert has been returned to the airline after nothing suspicious was found on board, the Irish police said.

A message found on the plane referred to a bomb, a source with knowledge of the investigation told Reuters. The United jet landed once it had jettisoned some of the fuel loaded for Rome-Chicago flight.

“Searches have been completed and the plane had been handed back to the airline,” a police spokesman said on Tuesday. “Nothing was found.” (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Larry King)