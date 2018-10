Oct 1 (Reuters) - United Airlines said on Monday it placed an order for nine more Boeing Co 787 widebodies as the third-largest U.S. air carrier increases its coast-to-coast flights between New York and Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The United order brings Boeing’s total 787 orders for 2018 to 105 aircraft, already surpassing the 94 orders it received in all of 2017, a source familiar with the deal said.