FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 31, 2018 / 5:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

United Continental raises fees for checked bags on certain routes

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc on Friday increased its checked bag fees on routes to and from North America, the Caribbean and Central America. effective Aug. 31, the company said in a statement.

The parent company of the No.3 U.S. airline will now charge $30 per checked bag on the routes, up from $25 previously.

“We are making adjustments to our checked bag fees in select markets - most of which have not been changed for the past eight years,” United said, as it continues to grapple with higher fuel prices. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.