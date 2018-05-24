FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 5:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

United Airlines, owner of puppy that died in overhead bin reach settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - United Airlines has reached a “resolution” with the owners of a small French bulldog puppy that died in-flight after a cabin attendant ordered it stowed in an overhead bin in March, the carrier said on Thursday.

“We are deeply sorry for this tragic accident and have worked with the Robledo family to reach a resolution,” the carrier said in a statement.

United did not disclose how much it would pay the family of the dog, Kokito, in the settlement. (Reporting by Alana Wise Editing by Chris Reese)

