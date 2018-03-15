FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 3:37 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

U.S. Senators propose bill to bar airlines from placing animals in danger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Two. U.S. senators on Thursday unveiled legislation to explicitly bar airlines from putting animals in danger by placing them in overhead baggage compartments after outrage grew over the death of a puppy.

Senators John Kennedy, a Republican, and Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, said the legislation would direct the Federal Aviation Administration to create regulations to prohibit the storing of a live animal in any overhead compartment and impose civil fines for violations.

The bill was prompted after a dog died in-flight after a United Airlines Co cabin attendant ordered it stowed in an overhead bin, prompting an apology from the airline. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
