NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Transportation said on Wednesday it is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a puppy on board a United Airlines flight earlier this week.

The Transportation Department said it is in contact with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which enforces the Animal Welfare Act and handles complaints about alleged animal mistreatment. (Reporting by Alana Wise Editing by Leslie Adler)